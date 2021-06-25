Three familiar managers in the frame for Crystal Palace job after Lucien Favre U-turn

It all seemed to be going so smoothly for Crystal Palace in their attempts to appoint former Borussia Dortmund and Nice manager Lucien Favre, but it now appears that he’s decided against it at the last minute and the hunt is now on for a new boss.

The Athletic have confirmed that he’s pulled out of talks about taking over at Selhurst Park, and Palace are now reassessing three former candidates who will all be familiar to Premier League fans.

Frank Lampard

It was clear that the Chelsea job just became too big for Frank Lampard after they threw a lot of money at the team and success was suddenly required, but it’s easy to forget he did great work with the young players in his first year and they did play some good stuff.

The hope at Palace would be that he does a similar job under less pressure and he could also use those Chelsea connections to sign some of their fringe players, but you always worry about taking on a manager who’s on a downwards trajectory after being sacked.

Sean Dyche

This could be seen as the safer option when it comes to Premier League survival as he’s established Burnley as a top-flight side, but his teams don’t play the most attractive football and there’s nothing to suggest that would change.

The main hope would be that he’s able to do slightly more with a bigger budget but appointing Dyche would be seen as a continuation of Roy Hodgson’s work rather than sparking a new era of excitement at the club.

Eddie Howe

Taking a year out of the game has probably helped Eddie Howe’s reputation as he’s mainly remembered for the good work he did at Bournemouth rather than the relegation season, so it’s hard to tell how this would go.

You would hope he’s able to instill a more exciting brand of football and he could even lead Palace into the top-half, but the relegated team at Bournemouth was wasteful in front of goal and wide-open in defence, so that would be a recipe for a relegation struggle and Palace don’t want to be going in that direction.

All three have their pros and cons with Dyche probably being the safer option, but Lampard and Howe do have more upside when it comes to playing good football and being ambitious.