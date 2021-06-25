Menu

(Video) Edinson Cavani Discusses breaking his five-match goal drought with Uruguay following win over Bolivia

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite missing various scoring chances, Uruguay came away with a 2-0 victory, and one of the players who scored for La Celeste is Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

The 34-year-old spoke postgame, where TUDN relayed his comments. Cavani explained that having scored gives him confidence for what is coming and hopes that the team will maintain a positive rhythm.

“For the attackers, it is always important (to score goals); it gives you confidence, peace of mind,” Cavani said. “But here what counts is to give everything depending on the team and whoever scores the goals, the important thing is to win and move on, I’m happy, but you have to continue and not lose confidence.”

Uruguay will see if they can improve their scoring chances when they take on Paraguay this Monday in the final group stage fixture.

