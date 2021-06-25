Video: Marcus Rashford catches Arsenal star Bukayo Saka out with silky nutmeg during England training

Marcus Rashford has once again proved that he’s one of the silkiest players about when it comes to nutmegs after catching out Arsenal star Bukayo Saka with one during England training.

Gareth Southgate put out what appears to be eight Three Lions in a rondo drill, which included Saka and Chelsea full-back Reece James as the men in the middle.

Declan Rice shuttled the ball across to Tyrone Mings, who shuffled it across to Marcus Rashford – the Man United man immediately poked it through the legs of Saka with a lovely attempt.

Everyone burst out with jeers, cheers and laughter as Saka was left consoled by Leeds maestro Kalvin Phillips in a lovely embrace between the pair.

See More: Contract signed: Kieran Tierney secures new £110,000-a-week Arsenal deal

More Stories / Latest News Contract signed: Kieran Tierney secures new £110,000-a-week Arsenal deal Newcastle ace claims he’s going nowhere despite rumours that an exit had been agreed Three familiar managers in the frame for Crystal Palace job after Lucien Favre U-turn

Saka was all smiles and we’re sure that the 19-year-old wouldn’t have been too taken aback by this moment, maybe this will implore him to use the skill himself in his next appearance for England.