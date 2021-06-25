(Video) Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron calmly slots home a penalty goal to double Paraguay’s lead over Chile

Paraguay may be on the verge of its biggest international win in years.

After Paraguay forward Carlos Gonzalez had won a penalty kick for his side during the 2021 Copa America group stage fixture against Chile, Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron stepped up to the plate to take on the attempt.

As he has done plenty of times for Paraguay over the years, Almiron notched a key penalty goal as he beat veteran goalkeeper Claudio Bravo with ease.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

For Almiron, he is putting together one of the best performances of his career with Paraguay, as he has now chipped in for two goal contributions in this match.