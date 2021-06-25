Menu

(Video) Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron assists Braian Samudio for Paraguay’s much-needed opener against Chile

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron did not have his best showing for Paraguay in its opening two 2021 Copa America group stage fixtures, but he has responded well in the clash with Chile.

Almiron was Paraguay’s most active on-ball player over the opening 45 minutes of the contest, and his work paid off during a set piece situation.

On a corner kick attempt, the former Atlanta United playmaker sent in a near flawless ball into the penalty box where an unmarked Braian Samudio headed in the goal-scoring chance for the opener.

A win for Paraguay in this match would clinch the side a spot in the Copa America knockout stage.

