(Video) Uruguay manager reacts to Valencia forward Maxi Gomez missing a wide-open net in Copa America fixture

Although Uruguay came away with a 2-0 victory, their national team manager Óscar Tabárez was shaking his head for 90 minutes with the scoring chances the squad failed to convert into goals.

In the final minutes of the match against Bolivia, Valencia forward Maximiliano Gómez failed to convert on the build-up led by Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

Gómez had a wide-open net, and the shot decided to miss the entire area. It left their manager shaking his head while summing up Uruguay’s night against Bolivia despite the win.

