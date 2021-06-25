It’s clear that West Ham manager, David Moyes, needs to strengthen his first-team squad if he wants to go deep into next season’s Europa League tournament.

When the east Londoners moved to the London Stadium under Slaven Bilic, they had a couple of very brief sojourns onto the continent, but never got further than the qualifying rounds.

Now they’ve a genuine chance to bring back the glory days of the early 1980s if the Scot can bring in the calibre of player that he wants.

One man who, according to Own Goal Nigeria cited by Hammers News, West Ham believe they are leading the race for, is six feet seven inch striker, Paul Onuachu.

The Genk hitman plundered an incredible 35 goals in his last 41 games according to Transfermarkt, and would certainly be a good foil for Michail Antonio, who often had to toil alone up front for the Hammers last season.