AC Milan and Chelsea set to hold talks over stunning triple transfer

Serie A side AC Milan are reportedly set to hold decisive talks with Chelsea next week over the possible transfers of trio Olivier Giroud, Tiemoue Bakayoko and attacker Hakim Ziyech.

That’s according to a recent report from Di Marzio on Sky (via MilanLive), who claims an agreement for Giroud between the Roseenari and player’s representatives has already been reached.

It has been noted that Giroud’s proposed move to the San Siro will see the Frenchman earn €3.5m net, per season.

Although there have been positive developments, AC Milan will still need to convince the Blues to allow Giroud to leave.

However, should the Premier League outfit put up a fight, it has been claimed that the Italian side has Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic listed as a possible alternative.

Elsewhere, AC Milan is understood to also be targeting defensive midfielder Bakayoko as well as newcomer Ziyech.

It is understood that the club’s hierarchy will hold talks with the Blues’ transfer chief Marina Granovskaia as early as next week.