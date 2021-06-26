Chelsea and AC Milan hold transfer talks over €18M-rated midfielder

AC Milan have held talks with Chelsea over the possibility of re-signing former loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to Todo Fichajes.

Bakayoko signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2017 on the back of a hugely successful campaign with AS Monaco.

The midfielder was pivotal for AS Monaco as they stormed Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

However, Bakayoko failed to adapt to life in the Premier League, and as a result, has been continually shipped off on loan.

One of the clubs that Bakayoko has previously spent time with is AC Milan. Though, the Rossoneri opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

MORE: Chelsea set to miss out on target this summer as he’s set to sign a new contract

Two years down the line, Milan may well have been convinced. According to Todo Fichajes, they’re considering buying him from Chelsea outright.

The report claims that contact has already been made, with Chelsea demanding €18M (£15.4M), a figure which Milan are thought to be trying to haggle down.

With Bakayoko out of contract next summer, Milan may well fancy their chances to sign him on the cheap.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news