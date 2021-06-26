Menu

Arsenal ace closes in on loan exit but medical still required

Arsenal FC
Posted by

You always want a loan spell to allow your player to improve and show they deserve a chance at a higher level, so Daniel Ballard’s loan spell at Blackpool last season was close to perfect.

He was really impressive in a team that won promotion so he’s already developing a habit of winning games and pushing towards the top of the table, while he also forced his way into the senior Northern Ireland setup too.

It’s probably too much of a step-up to be involved with Arsenal’s first team this season, but he certainly deserves a chance at the Championship and it appears that opportunity will come with Millwall:

The return to Blackpool may have made sense but they will simply be looking to stay up, so he should develop more by playing for a slightly bigger side who will have ambitions to push for a playoff spot.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United could be set to secure midfield signing; agent has already confirmed player’s impending exit
Lucas Moura reveals his hope for Tottenham as chaotic managerial search rumbles on
Barcelona are close to completing the transfer for forward who left them in 2016

The medical is still needed and it’s not completed yet, but this looks like the most likely outcome

More Stories Daniel Ballard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.