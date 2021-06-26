Arsenal ace closes in on loan exit but medical still required

You always want a loan spell to allow your player to improve and show they deserve a chance at a higher level, so Daniel Ballard’s loan spell at Blackpool last season was close to perfect.

He was really impressive in a team that won promotion so he’s already developing a habit of winning games and pushing towards the top of the table, while he also forced his way into the senior Northern Ireland setup too.

It’s probably too much of a step-up to be involved with Arsenal’s first team this season, but he certainly deserves a chance at the Championship and it appears that opportunity will come with Millwall:

Daniel Ballard edging towards a move to Millwall for the season. Not signed yet and medical still to be completed, but it’s heading in that direction. Several Championship clubs, including Blackpool again, had been trying to sign him. pic.twitter.com/aCb1VrMefK — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 26, 2021

The return to Blackpool may have made sense but they will simply be looking to stay up, so he should develop more by playing for a slightly bigger side who will have ambitions to push for a playoff spot.

The medical is still needed and it’s not completed yet, but this looks like the most likely outcome