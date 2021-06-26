Arsenal could sign two stars from relegated side as potential for a compromise on the price grows

There are plenty of tough choices to be made for a relegated side, as you need to find the balance between rebuilding the entire team and keeping your best players.

Momentum is huge in football and losing becomes a habit, while the Championship is such an unforgiving league so it’s fairly common to see a team drop down another division after falling out of the Premier League.

Sheffield United were poor last season and will need to rebuild for the next campaign, and a report from The Star has indicated that the likelihood of doing that without Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale is growing.

Ramsdale has worked his way into the England squad so it’s obvious that he would be in demand, while Sander Berge is a talented and versatile player with Champions League experience so both could be good additions for Arsenal.

The report confirms that no bids have been made yet, but someone is acting as a broker between the two sides due to the interest from the Gunners, and it’s believed that Sheffield United will eventually need to let them go for a reasonable fee due to the impacts of relegation and covid-19 on their finances.

Berge would offer a solid option in midfield or defence while Ramsdale could push Bernd Leno for the starting role so there is potential for both players to be excellent signings for Mikel Arteta, but it could be a situation that continues throughout the summer.