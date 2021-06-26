Arsenal register their interest in signing midfielder also wanted by Liverpool

Arsenal have requested to be updated on developments in the future of Portugal international Renato Sanches, according to 90min.

Sanches had a previous stint in English football with Swansea City. However, the midfielder was unable to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Having previously been considered one of the most promising young players on the planet, Sanches fell off track, with Bayern Munich giving up on him.

Since signing for Lille in 2019, Sanches has had an opportunity to develop under the radar, away from the spotlight.

As shown by his mature and classy performances at Euro 2020 to date, moving to France has proven to be a superb decision from the now 23-year-old.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano claims another Arsenal star could sign long-term contract after Kieran Tierney’s extension confirmed

According to 90min, Sanches’ performances for Lille have caught the eye of Liverpool, with Arsenal now also registering their interest.

The report claims that Arsenal have requested to be kept update on any movements in his future. It remains to be seen if they have the cash, or pull, to compete with Liverpool.

90min’s belief is that Sanches would be open to the idea of playing Premier League football again.

Perhaps he will get the opportunity to do so this summer.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news