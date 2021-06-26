Liverpool suffer blow to transfer plans with Premier League side standing firm over £50M valuation of target

Aston Villa are ready to price Liverpool out of their efforts to sign John McGinn this summer, according to the Express & Star.

McGinn is one of the most pressure-resistant midfielders in the Premier League, with his excellent ball-carrying and classy distribution a huge asset for Aston Villa in the middle of the park.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool, and significantly Jurgen Klopp, have been hugely impressed with McGinn’s exploits in the Aston Villa midfield.

Liverpool have recently parted ways with Gini Wijnaldum, so McGinn would be an ideal replacement.

READ MORE: Liverpool could turn to £50m transfer for Wijnaldum replacement, Klopp and Reds players hugely impressed by PL ace

However, unfortunately for the Reds, it doesn’t look as though Villa have any intention to sell McGinn this summer.

As per the Express & Star, Villa are ready to stand firm over their £50M valuation of the Scotland international in hope that their valuation will fend off Liverpool.

The report notes that McGinn is contracted until 2025, which leaves Villa under no pressure to sell whatsoever, even if the player himself were to push for a move.

Liverpool are likely to be forced into looking elsewhere.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news