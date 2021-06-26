Barcelona are close to completing the transfer for forward who left them in 2016

Barcelona are making plenty of moves to try and strengthen the first team for next season, but they also need to create a steady stream of young talent to progress into the senior setup over the next few years.

Ronald Koeman showed last season that he’s willing to give chances to those youngsters if they are good enough, and it means Barca should be an attractive destination for young talents again.

In recent years they moved towards a Real Madrid-type model of just throwing money at the first team and ignoring the academy, so it led to some of their better talents leaving.

One of those was Kays Ruiz-Atil who left for PSG in 2016, but a report from Marca has now confirmed that he’s close to sealing his return.

You would expect him to feature for the B team next season but he did play in seven Ligue 1 matches last year so he is ready for senior football, and he might be a player who bounces between the two setups as the campaign goes on.