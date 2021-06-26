Barcelona interested in signing Chelsea star – having agreed personal terms back in January

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Alonso was brought into the fold at Stamford Bridge by Antonio Conte.

A polarising figure, the Spaniard has continually proven himself to be a liability at left-back, but a seriously dangerous tool at left-wing-back – one of the best in the business.

He’s a bit of an enigma, which is why he’s been frozen out at Chelsea, but it’s no surprise to hear of interest from clubs in signing him this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen on bringing him to the Nou Camp this summer.

The report raises doubts over the future of Junior Firpo, which would leave Barca in need of signing a new left-back.

It’s claimed that Barca already reached an agreement with Alonso over personal terms in January, but the move never materialised.

Six months down the line, the former Real Madrid academy full-back could be heading to Barcelona.

