Bayern Munich set sights on Borussia Dortmund star as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly decided to pursue rivals Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, with a view of the Norweigan becoming the heir to world-class veteran Robert Lewandowski’s throne.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who claims the Bavarians are already working hard to secure a long-term replacement for Lewandowski.

The Polish striker is fast approaching 33-years-old, but despite his seemingly ageless ability, he won’t be able to play at the top of the game forever.

READ MORE: Everton fans learn when Rafa Benitez will become new manager as deal nears completion

In an attempt to plan for the future, a controversial move for Haaland could be on the cards.

AS note that although Bayern Munich has decided to join the queue of clubs wanting the Norweigan, a move to any club is not expected to materialise until next summer.

Several clubs have already been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund star, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona (The Athletic).

However, with Bayern Munich now joining the list of admirers, could next summer really see one of the Bundesliga’s biggest stars move to their arch-rivals? – Let us know what you think the future has in store for Haaland.