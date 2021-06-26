Update given on Arsenal’s efforts to sign target with £50M+ asking price sticking point in talks

The Sun have provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Brighton defender Ben White.

White, who is currently competing in Euro 2020 with England, having been drafted in following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, is thought to be of interest to Arsenal.

As per The Sun, Arsenal have offered £42M plus add-ons in exchange for White, a deal which totalled around £45M. However, it’s not enough to convince them to sell.

Brighton had to fight to remain in the Premier League last season. Graham Potter will be keenly aware of White’s importance to the cause throughout the campaign.

That’s not to suggest that Brighton will resist the temptation to cash-in, though, rather, it’ll be on their terms, or so is suggested in the report by The Sun.

It’s claimed that Brighton will hold out for £50M plus add-ons, which remains a little way off what Arsenal are offering at current, but it’s not an insurmountable figure.

We’ll have to wait and see if the two parties can reach an agreement somewhere in the middle. At current, it’s hard to imagine White staying at the Amex beyond this summer.

