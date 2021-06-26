We’ve all been there in our younger days trying to make the most of limited funds on a night out, so it must be incredible to be a global megastar with money to throw around at will.

Erling Haaland is the most coveted striker in world football and he’s set to have a legendary career, but it appears he also knows how to enjoy himself on a night out as reports emerged of him spending €500k on a night out in Greece:

Greek sports newspaper Sportime are reporting that Dortmund striker Erling Haaland spent €500k in six hours at a restaurant on the island of Mykonos and ended up leaving a €30k tip for the staff. — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) June 26, 2021

It’s actually quite difficult to figure out how he managed to spend so much, but you can be sure the staff would be delighted to receive a tip like that as long as it all actually went to them.

Of course there will be moans about him wasting money and how it’s an obscene amount to throw around, but at least it’s going back into a struggling economy rather than sitting in a bank account.

You do have to wonder how his head was the morning after, but Haaland has himself responded to these with the obligatory “fake news” putdown: