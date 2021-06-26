Burnley star linked with Leicester & West Ham prepared to see out expiring contract setting suitors on alert

With Leicester City keeping an eye out for potential centre-half targets, news of James Tarkowski’s willingness to see out the remainder of his contract at Burnley will have certainly piqued the Foxes’ interest.

According to Football Insider, the 28-year-old is willing to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer of 2022, in the interest of securing a sizeable signing-on fee elsewhere.

West Ham are also thought to be monitoring the Englishman’s situation at Turf Moor, having supplied a number of bids last year but falling short of the Clarets’ valuation.

Given that Sean Dyche’s side previously valued their star centre-back at around £50m in the prior summer window, it’s expected that the Premier League outfit will entertain lower bids this time around to avoid losing the defender for nothing down the line.

With the Hammers remaining keen themselves on bolstering their backline options, it’s an ideal opportunity for David Moyes’ men to secure a long-term target, potentially for a smaller fee than the £30m previously offered.

That being said, should Leicester also decide that the timing is ripe to strike, Burnley may yet be able to salvage a reasonable fee for the Englishman courtesy of a bidding war.