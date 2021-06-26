Contact made: West Ham could allow a previous club-record signing to leave for only €9m this summer

It’s never a good look if you take a big loss on someone you once paid a record fee for, but it might make some sense for West Ham when it comes to Felipe Anderson.

He did have a brilliant first season in London after arriving from Lazio in a deal worth up to £42m, which was a club-record fee at the time.

His second season didn’t go as well as his impact on the field started to disappear, and a loan move to Porto last season didn’t work out as he only played in five league games.

There have been some rumors about a return to Serie A with Lazio, and that now looks more likely after a report stating that talks have been held:

#Lazio–#FelipeAnderson ieri nuovo contatto con l'entourage del brasiliano. Piace a Sarri, si tratta un titolo definitivo per circa 9 M € ma nulla è ancora definito @F_Andersoon @OfficialSSLazio @WestHam @SkySport — Manuele Baiocchini (@ManuBaio) June 26, 2021

It’s believed that the new manager Maurizio Sarri would be keen but The Hammers would take a huge loss if he does depart for €9m. If he’s not in the plans then there’s no point in keeping him around and he’ll be on a big wage, while the current economic climate means that it’s unfair to properly compare fees just now against those that were paid a few years ago.