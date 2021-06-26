Crystal Palace linked with ex-Roma boss Tottenham passed on in potential coup appointment

With Roy Hodgson having called time on his stint with Crystal Palace, the London-based outfit are considering potential options for the hotseat at Selhurst Park.

According to Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Paulo Fonseca has been added to the managerial shortlist, though the Premier League club have been tipped to face competition from Fiorentina for the ex-Roma boss.

The 48-year-old had been in talks to take over from Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, though the club inexplicably pulled out before an agreement could be reached.

The likes of free agent Nuno Espirito Santo and Lucien Favre have been considered, the latter reportedly rejecting the club’s advances after learning of the limited transfer budget on offer.

Fonseca would be considered something of a coup appointment for Palace if they were to tempt the Portuguese coach before anything could be arranged with Serie A outfit Fiorentina.