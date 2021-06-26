Erling Haaland brutally responds to reports he spent €500k in one restaurant

Recent reports coming out of Europe had suggested that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who is currently on holiday in Greece, spent a whopping €500k in a matter of hours in just one restaurant.

Haaland is not in action during this summer’s Euros due to Norway’s failure to qualify and has therefore opted to begin his summer holidays earlier than most.

Choosing to jet off to the Greek island of Mykonos, the young superstar appears to be living his best life, in more ways than one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland)

READ MORE: These fans want Chelsea to “show some ambition” by including ace in swap deal for £100m-rated star

However, Haaland’s holiday came under fire after recent reports from Greek outlet Sportime claimed the striker was splashing obscene amounts of cash.

Taking to his social media to respond to the shocking claims, the Norweigan has since fired back.

Labelling the report as ‘fake news’ – Haaland has confirmed that he did not spend half a million Euros while wining and dining.

Nor did he leave a service tip, thought to be within the region of €30,000.