Euro 2020 Video: Chiesa puts nervous Italy ahead against Austria with an outstanding piece of play

This game did look like it was there for the taking for Austria during the 90 mins, but Italy have just struck with a sucker punch earlier in extra time.

It’s an outstanding piece of play from Federico Chiesa at the back post to even control the ball as it almost bounces over his head, while the little touch back inside and the thumping finish is outstanding to see:

It was going to take something special to break the deadlock in this game. Step forward, Federico Chiesa!? Watch and listen on the BBChttps://t.co/yOtHPsZOTc#ITAUT #Euro2020 #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/5PqdQLhkXK — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 26, 2021

Chiesa with a great goal for Italy #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/UfOyP5DxUV — FUT Levi (@FutLevi) June 26, 2021

Pictures from beIN sport

The biggest hope from Austria came through Italy’s nerves as they grew into the game, so this should settle Roberto Mancini’s men down and allow them to see the job through.