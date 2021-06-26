Rafa Benitez is set to be announced as the next Everton manager despite backlash from supporters.

It has been reported for some time that Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri is likely to turn to Benitez following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid.

But many fans are unhappy with the plans given Benitez’s strong ties to the club down the road – Liverpool.

Despite backlash from supporters, it seems Moshiri is going to press ahead in his appointment of the former Real Madrid and Liverpool boss as he brings to an end the search for Ancelotti’s successor.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton will complete the deal to bring Benitez back to Merseyside this weekend, and it will be the first time since Edward Barclay in the 1980s that someone has crossed the divide to manage both Everton and Liverpool.

Benitez became a hero at Anfield after securing Liverpool’s fifth Champions League title following that famous night in Istanbul.

But it now seems he will take up the role at Goodison Park where he will, no doubt, have an uphill battle to win over supporters given his ties to Everton’s biggest rivals.

Benitez has been out of work since January of this year when he left his job in China with Dalian.