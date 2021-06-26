Everton will need to pay at least €40m to sign Serie A star this summer

There isn’t a lot of money going spare in football just now, so it means the elite teams often need to sell some players before they can bring new signings in.

The problem with that is they need to find other sides who are willing to pay a big amount for some of their players, and it does suggest that the transfer market could be slow this summer.

Tuttosport have indicated that Juventus are looking to offload a few players this summer, and one that will interest Everton fans is Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral as he’s linked with a move to Goodison Park.

He was part of a fancied Turkey side who did very little at Euro 2020, so there’s good news for interested clubs that his price tag certainly hasn’t risen as a result of those performances.

The report claims that Everton would face competition from Atalanta and Roma for his signature, while it could also take a bid of over €40m to convince Juve to sell.

That could be wishful thinking as it’s clear that he’s not going to be a starter next season so it does weaken their negotiating position, but he could be a great signing as he’s shown his quality in Serie A over the past couple of seasons.

He’s still only 23 so there’s plenty of room for growth, but Everton may look to bring that price tag down before anything can happen.