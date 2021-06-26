Fabrizio Romano confirms West Ham competing with Bayer Leverkusen for £14m Arsenal star

West Ham fans can potentially look forward to a new attacker being signed in the summer transfer window, as the club is actively looking to bolster its options.

Renowned Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on the Arsenal Lounge podcast (via Read West Ham) that David Moyes’ side is competing with Bayer Leverkusen for Eddie Nketiah’s signature.

Valued at £14.4m (according to Transfermarkt), the young Gunners forward has enjoyed a bit-part role at the Emirates stadium since returning from his loan spell with then Championship outfit Leeds United, registering two goals in 17 league appearances this term.

With Michail Antonio set to turn 32 next year, the Hammers’ interest in a new forward to lead the line in the long-term is more than understandable.

That’s not forgetting the January departure of Sebastian Haller to Ajax, with the Ivory Coast international having apparently failed to impress David Moyes following his signing from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019.

Considering that Nketiah’s contract expires next year, West Ham would be very well placed to secure the signing of the 22-year-old for a potential bargain fee.

Though the striker’s goal record will undoubtedly inspire some concern, the London outfit could certainly argue that the player has had limited opportunities to shine in the Premier League; not to mention that a low asking price could justify the risk.