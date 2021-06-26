Former Liverpool star is dreaming of an unlikely return to Anfield this summer

They always say in football that you should never go back, but there would be something fascinating about a return to Anfield for Philippe Coutinho.

His time at Liverpool is the only time in Europe where he’s played consistently well and looked like a star. He didn’t settle at Inter Milan before his move to Anfield, his time at Barcelona has been blighted by injury and he didn’t really fit into the team, while a loan spell at Bayern was fine but nothing spectacular.

It does make you wonder if he was just perfectly suited to playing for Liverpool, and a report from Sport has indicated that he is dreaming of a return to Anfield this summer.

It’s stated that he would prefer that move over interest from Leicester City or Inter Milan, but the problem is that it just doesn’t look like a deal that would make any sense for his former side.

Liverpool would need to pay a big fee and commit to a big wage for the Brazilian despite his injury issues and poor form, while there’s not an obvious role for him in the team either.

He’s unlikely to play in the midfield three and he certainly couldn’t be paired with Thiago in central midfield, while he’s not a good fit for the front three either.

He may be desperate to return to Anfield, but it doesn’t look like a possible outcome for him this summer,