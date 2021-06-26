England boss Gareth Southgate is to be offered a new contract by the Football Association regardless of what happens at Euro 2020.

Southgate was the hero for the last World Cup after the Three Lions reached the semi-final, but he has faced criticism for some of his selection decisions during this summer’s Euro 2020.

Nevertheless, England progressed as group leaders with two wins from three, remaining unbeaten through the group stage and not conceding a goal.

In unfortunate fashion, the Three Lions’ reward for winning their group is a Round fo 16 date with old rivals Germany, and there will be big pressure on Southgate to get it right for that game.

But it seems as far as his future goes, there is no real pressure on the England boss with FA chief Mark Bullingham revealing plans to offer Southgate a new contract to keep him in place until well beyond 2022 and the next World Cup, when his current deal expires.

“Am I enjoying the football? Yes, I am,” Bullingham said, as published by Sport Bible. “Gareth has done a brilliant job, finishing top of the group, with a really solid defence. He’s done really well on and off the pitch in every aspect.

“Our support is unwavering, 100% unwavering. We want him to carry on, regardless of Tuesday. Absolutely. Regardless of the group stage of this tournament, we would have wanted him to carry on.