Jose Mourinho plotting highly ambitious move to bring England international to AS Roma

Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing Arsenal wide-man Bukayo Saka to AS Roma this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Few, even at the Emirates, would have been able to pick Bukayo Saka out of a crowd 18 months ago. He’s now one of the most spoken about young players in the country.

Though he’s just a teen, Saka was pivotal for Arsenal last campaign, which earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Saka made his first major tournament start for England against the Czech Republic last time out, winning the man of the match award and staking his claim to start in the knockouts against Germany.

READ MORE: Update given on Arsenal’s efforts to sign target with £50M+ asking price sticking point in talks

Whether or not he has earned the necessary clout within the England camp remains to be seen, but Saka has an admirer in managerial icon Jose Mourinho, or so Todo Fichajes claim.

While the report claims that Mourinho wants to take Saka to AS Roma, it’s one of the most unlikely transfer rumours that we’ve heard so far this summer.

Saka is a key figure at Arsenal, with the Gunners likely to resist temptation to sell, no matter the size of the proposal put in front of them. There’s also no reason to think Saka would be keen on the move.

Keep dreaming, Jose…

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news