Leeds United could be set to secure midfield signing; agent has already confirmed player’s impending exit

Having enjoyed a strong return to the English top-flight, securing a comfortable mid-table spot last term, Leeds United will be tasked with adding depth to their side in a bid to ensure that the club can build on their prior campaign.

Cagliari star Nahitan Nández is reportedly close to becoming Marcelo Bielsa’s first summer signing, with the 25-year-old having been previously linked with a switch to Elland Road.

This comes from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that fellow Serie A outfits Fiorentina and Inter Milan had been eyeing the midfielder, though any curiosity from either club has yet to develop into concrete interest.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, who spoke with the Uruguayan’s agent, Nandez’s departure from the club is more than likely, which may suggest that the potential signing is not particularly far off.

Assuming that the West Yorkshire side do manage to keep a hold of Kalvin Phillips following his encouraging European Championship displays, the club would be in mean health when it comes to midfield options next term.