Leeds United to battle out for out-of-favour Barcelona star with European giants

Leeds United are reportedly interesting in adding AC Milan-linked star Junior Firpo to their ranks this summer to bolster the fullback spot.

This comes from Catalunya Ràdio (via Through It All Together), with the publication citing TeamTalk editor James Marshment’s tweet relaying the reported interest.

Catalunya Ràdio, meanwhile, states Leeds have enquired with Barcelona about the availability of left-back Junior Firpo.

West Ham, Southampton, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli also said to be keen — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) June 26, 2021

Valued at £7.20m (according to Transfermarkt), the Spaniard would be a potential bargain option for any Premier League suitor, with the likes of Southampton and West Ham United among the named interested parties.

While Ezgjan Alioski has played reasonably well as a fullback for Marcelo Bielsa when required, the West Yorkshire-based outfit could certainly be improved with the addition of a more natural left-back option.

Being able to fit in either fullback positions, Firpo’s versatility will undoubtedly appeal to the the Argentine as Leeds look to build on an extremely positive return to the English top-flight.

Nonetheless, securing the 24-year-old on a loan-to-buy deal – preferably with an option to buy rather than an obligation – could prove to be potentially smart business for the club given the limited game time the defender enjoyed last term.

Even should Bielsa’s men be eventually forced to plump up the aforementioned fee next summer, it would have to be considered a low-risk purchase.