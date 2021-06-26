Leicester City eye ex-Liverpool playmaker in potential loan swoop

With Philippe Coutinho’s future continuing to attract speculation, the former Liverpool star is reportedly eyeing a return to the Premier League.

A move back to Merseyside would apparently be the player’s preference, according to Sport (via Sport Witness), though Leicester City are said to be interested in arranging a loan deal for the Brazilian playmaker.

A chance to be reunited with ex-Reds boss Brendan Rodgers could be impossible to turn down for the 29-year-old, particularly with Liverpool appearing uninterested in the opportunity to arrange a fairytale reunion with the old Anfield favourite.

READ MORE: Leicester City star eyed by Real Madrid as potential replacement for Manchester United-linked Varane

Having been a clear success in the Premier League – in stark contrast with the dismal reality that has been the player’s career in the Spanish top-flight – the move would be a potential no-brainer for the East Midlands outfit.

Given that Leicester have already sorted out a move for high-scoring attacker Patson Daka, with highly-rated Ligue 1 title-winner Boubakary Soumare also reportedly on the way, the further addition of the Barcelona star would complement an exciting Foxes lineup.

With Barcelona struggling financially in light of the fallout of COVID-19 and the resulting drop in stadium attendance, getting Coutinho off of the wage bill may very well also be in the Catalan outfit’s best interests.