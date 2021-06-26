Leicester City star eyed by Real Madrid as potential replacement for Manchester United-linked Varane

With long-time servant Sergio Ramos having officially departed the Spanish capital and speculation around Raphael Varane’s future unceasing, Real Madrid are considering a potential centre-half replacement.

This comes from Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), with Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana a reported option for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, should the French World Cup-winner follow in the former Los Blancos captain’s footsteps.

The La Liga outfit have already covered the departure of the 35-year-old in securing the remarkable free transfer of ex-Bayern Munich star David Alaba, though may be forced to dip back into the transfer market if Manchester United’s interest in Varane develops.

With a year remaining on his contract and talks to extend his stay appearing to bear little fruit, Jules Kounde has been examined as a potential replacement, though the Frenchman’s reported €80 million release clause is a considerable barrier.

With that in mind, Fofana has been identified as a more feasible alternative following an impressive maiden season for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Madrid find such a transfer equally difficult to arrange, however, considering the 20-year-old’s long-term contract (expiring in 2025), which will certainly put Leicester in the driving seat when it comes to any negotiations.