Liverpool interested in signing Barcelona ace, contract due to expire in summer 2022

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona’s Ilaix Moriba, according to Don Balon.

While Liverpool did manage to defy the odds and secure a third-place finish in the Premier League last term, there can be no denying that they fell some way below their usual standards over the course of the campaign.

If Jurgen Klopp wants to have any chance of challenging Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea for the Premier League title next season, there will need to be significant investment into the squad this summer.

Ibrahima Konate has been signed from RB Lepzig – a strong start to Liverpool’s summer transfer window – but there are still other weaknesses that need addressing ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool are in need of a replacement. As per Don Balon, Barcelona teen sensation Ilaix Moriba is the player being targeted by the Reds.

Moriba, 18, is out of contract in the summer of 2022, as is reported by Transfermarkt, which has backed Joan Laporta into a corner, especially if a club of Liverpool’s stature are showing interest.

The youngster has the bargaining power. If Barcelona are unable to give him the guarantee of game-time, he could pursue a move to Liverpool, or any other side that are interested in signing him.

Considering he will be free to negotiate as a free agent as soon as January 2022, Laporta could have no choice but to cash-in this summer, were Moriba to make the decision to depart the Nou Camp.

