Enquiry made: Liverpool make contact over signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Liverpool have enquired over the availability of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca.

Mbappe is one of the best players on the planet, so would obviously be a dream signing for Liverpool – or any club, for that matter.

However, the plausibility of Liverpool getting him through the door has to be questioned. The finances in any deal would be astronomical.

Of course, Mbappe being out of contract with PSG in the summer of 2022 makes things easier for any interested parties to negotiate.

According to Cadena Ser, however, even Real Madrid have given up hope of signing him, so that’s hardly encouraging from Liverpool’s perspective.

READ MORE: Real Madrid make significant decision over PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Yet, as per Marca, the Reds have enquired as to Mbappe’s availability, more through hope than expectation, so the report suggests.

The Spanish outlet note that PSG are not interested in selling the 22-year-old – which comes as no great surprise.

Though, with his contract expiring in a year’s time, his employers will soon lose all bargaining power. You never know what might happen…

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news