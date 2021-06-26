Liverpool set asking price for wantaway defender with summer exit expected

Liverpool’s asking price for wantaway defender Neco Williams has been revealed by Todo Fichajes.

Williams, a full Wales international, who is competing with his country at Euro 2020, has already made 25 appearances for the senior Liverpool side.

However, he will be well aware that he stands little chance of earning regular first-team minutes at Anfield while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s around.

As a result, though he may not consider it ideal, Williams may well be left with no choice but to seek a transfer away from the club this summer.

Todo Fichajes believe that he will, with there being no expectation that Liverpool will stand in his way and complicate any deal.

The report claims that Williams will be made available for €10M (£8.6M), which is a bargain for a player of his standard, who still has plenty of room for growth.

If we were to speculate, you imagine that his preference would be to stay in England. At that price, it’s hard to think there being any shortage of suitors.

