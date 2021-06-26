Lucas Moura has called for Tottenham to have a ‘good pre-season’ despite the seemingly neverending search for a manager.

Tottenham’s search for Jose Mourinho’s replacement has been chaotic so far with rejections from the likes of Antonio Conte and Paulo Fonseca following Ryan Mason’s short-term deal until the end of the season.

The search remains ongoing, though reports from the Guardian suggest the north London club are looking to close a deal to land former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

It has been a summer of uncertainty so far for Tottenham, and their players alike, who have had to watch on as their club failed to convince two candidates to take over the mantle.

In spite of that, Spurs star Moura is hoping he and his teammates can still have a ‘good pre-season’ and a ‘positive start’ to the new campaign when it does eventually roll around.

Speaking to Tottenham’s official website about the new season, which Tottenham will kick off against champions Manchester City, Moura said: “This game has to be a big motivation for us.

“First of all, we need a good pre-season and to have in our minds a positive start to the season and if we do well against the champions, that can only give us confidence. It’s always important to try to pick up points from the beginning of the season.”

Spurs have a very tough start to the season, facing City, Chelsea and Arsenal within their first six games, and they are not likely to spend significantly this summer.

That could leave a difficult task for Santo if he is appointed, but keeping hold of Harry Kane, if Spurs can manage it, will certainly help.