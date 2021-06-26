Manchester City legend Pablo Zabaleta has detailed why Harry Kane would be a ‘fantastic’ signing for his former club.

City have been linked with a move for the Tottenham striker with reports from Fabrizio Romano that they have already had a bid turned down, while decision-makers at the Etihad Stadium are said to be likely to make a decision on pursuing Kane after Euro 2020.

Kane finished as top scorer and he also led assists in the Premier League last season, cementing his spot as one of the Premier League’s biggest talents.

And ahead of next season, he has already reasserted his desire to win trophies, as covered by Sky Sports, perhaps hinting at a move away from Tottenham this summer

MORE: Man City yet to open talks with Jack Grealish over transfer

Meanwhile, Kane has struggled for England so far at this summer’s Euro 2020, but former City defender Zabaleta, who spent nine years at the club, is backing a move for the Spurs frontman, even if it ‘won’t come cheap’.

“If you look at Man City now, they lost Sergio Aguero, one of the greatest strikers over the years, and they only have Gabriel Jesus as number nine,” the Argentine told ESPN.

“With the amount of games they play in one season, they are looking for someone to play in that position, and it looks like Harry Kane could be one of the signings for Manchester City.

“If you go into the market these days, they are ridiculous prices, for (Kylian) Mbappe of (Erling) Haaland.

“I know that Harry Kane won’t be cheap, but he knows England. He’s England’s number nine and will be a fantastic signing for Manchester City.”

Zabaleta is certainly right about the expensive nature of the potential deal with The Sun reporting it will take around £150million to sign Kane this summer, despite the fact he is 27 years of age.

Though, with Manchester City’s wait for a Champions League title rumbling on following their final defeat to Chelsea last season, the deal might just be worth it if they can scrape together enough cash.