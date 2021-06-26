Manchester City preparing offer for Barcelona forward as Harry Kane alternative

Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to Fichajes.

When Griezmann signed for Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, it was with the intention to elevate their forward line to new levels.

However, the Frenchman has been unable to play his best football at the Nou Camp – and he’s had sufficient opportunities to do so.

His ability to perform to a world-class standard for France, but not for Barca, has further reinforced the idea that leaving could be his best option.

If Fichajes are to be believed, Manchester City would be willing to provide him with a new home.

With Sergio Aguero having departed, and Harry Kane looking nearly unobtainable (as is mentioned in the report), Griezmann could provide a realistic option for Man City to strengthen in attack.

The report by Fichajes claims that Griezmann is open to the idea of leaving Barcelona and would be interested in a move to the Etihad if it became an option.

Man City are thought to be preparing a bid – the size of which is unknown – but it’s hard to imagine Barca being prepared to sell on the cheap.

Of course, Kane is Premier League proven, and a more reliable goalscorer than Griezmann, but Fichajes cast doubt over Man City’s ability to get him through the door.

Griezmann is a worthy alternative.

