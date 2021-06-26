Manchester City pondering ambitious move for Chelsea youngster

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea full-back Reece James, according to a surprise report published by The Athletic.

As the report mentions, City have been linked with moves for England internationals Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

Pep Guardiola appears keen to build an English contingent at the Etihad, with Chelsea academy product James now being added to the list of options.

The Athletic’s belief is that James has an admirer in Guardiola, with the 21-year-old having starred in two end of season clashes with the champions.

While it is noted in the report that James has four years remaining on his contract, interest from Man City will no doubt concern the Chelsea supporters.

City have a track record of poaching star players from their rivals, and as implausible as the move may appear, it’s enough to provoke anxiety for the fanbase.

What is worth mentioning is that The Athletic report Chelsea’s interest in Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi has given Man City encouragement over signing James.

That encouragement is rather misplaced, though, with James being fielded as a right centre-back frequently towards the end of the season.

If Chelsea were to sign Hakimi, it’d be same to assume that he’d be the long-term solution at right-wing-back, while James would step in for Cesar Azpilicueta at centre-back.

City stand very little chance of convincing Chelsea to sell.

