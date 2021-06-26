Menu

Man United eye South American star in €20m deal after Edinson Cavani recommendation

Manchester United FC
Even the best scouting networks will have some blind spots when trying to cover the whole globe, so it’s always handy to have some players who are willing to recommend talents to the club.

It’s not quite clear how big  a role Edinson Cavani would have to play in this potential transfer, but it’s suggested that he’s recommended River Plate star Nicolas De La Cruz to Man United and there is interest in a possible transfer:

The upper end of this price tag would be around €20m so he should be affordable, while he’s also playing a key role for Uruguay at the Copa America so there’s a chance for fans to watch him in action this summer too.

He’s a diminutive midfielder who can play on the left or anywhere through the middle, but it appears that he prefers to play in a more advanced role so he looks like a possible partner for Burno Fernandes if Paul Pogba was to move on.

He’s been a key player for River Plate since moving to the Argentine giants in 2017 and at 24 he should be ready to make the step up to European football, while he would also be a budget addition to the midfield with some potential so it would be an interesting signing.

