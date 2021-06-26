Manchester City do not appear to have begun talks over Jack Grealish despite reports they are preparing an opening bid.

Reports from Sky Sports on Friday suggested City are preparing a £100million opening bid for Grealish as they look to invest heavily across this summer, also linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, no talks have begun just yet with despite City being ‘strongly interested’ in the Aston Villa captain.

Romano says no talks are ongoing and that the City board see the scenario of landing both Grealish and Kane this summer as ‘complicated’ with both players valued at £100million or more.

According to the report, City have already submitted an offer for Kane but they have seen their opening bid rejected by Spurs.

It’s claimed City will now wait until after Euro 2020 to make a decision on both Grealish and Kane with the Premier League champions not planning to progress either deal while the players are concentrated on England’s efforts this summer.

Both Aston Villa and Tottenham are expected to play hardball over their stand-out players ahead of next season, but it appears Grealish would be the most viable option between the two given Daniel Levy’s track record of holding out for large fees for Tottenham’s best players.