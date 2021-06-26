Marseille interested in signing Barcelona defender

According to recent reports, Ligue 1 side Marseille are interested in the possibility of signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

That’s according to European outlet Le10Sport (relayed via Mundo Deportivo), who claims the French side are looking to reinforce their backline.

Umtiti, 27, joined Barcelona in 2016 following a £22.5m move from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Since arriving at the Nou Camp, the French defender has endured a series of unfortunate injuries.

Although he originally arrived in Spain, tipped to become one of Europe’s most commanding defenders, fitness issues have meant the Frenchman has started just 77 La Liga matches in the last five years.

Now tipped to be one of the players to move on in an attempt to balance his employer’s books, Umtiti is expected to return back to France where he is likely to play his football for Marseille next season.

Despite currently having two years left on his contract with Barcelona, Umtiti is expected to make a decision over his long-term future in the coming weeks.