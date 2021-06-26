Newcastle could be set for major squad revamp if club engages in £40m clearout

Having achieved a mid-table finish last term, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle outfit could build on their positive campaign by boosting their summer transfer kitty with a deadwood clearout.

This comes from NUFCBlog, with the publication purely speculating around potential departures the club could look to encourage.

A figure amounting to roughly £32m, according to Jeff King’s estimations (as informed by Transfermarkt), could be amassed for the Magpies’ stars in question.

The players in question that Jeff King has highlighted as being suitable to face the transfer chop include; Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Fabian Schar, Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman, Florian Lejeune and Yoshinori Muto.

Using the latter two as examples, both players have only made 57 league appearances between them since the 2017/18 campaign (Muto signed a year after), so there would certainly appear to be an argument for freeing up the wage bill.

As has been reasonably suggested, the aforementioned figure could certainly be boosted by the addition of certain other stars who aren’t getting much in the way of game time, including the likes of Ryan Fraser and Matthew Longstaff.

Assuming that the Newcastle-upon-Tyne-based outfit could part ways with the names listed, a figure in excess of £40m would be a veritable bounty for the side to utilise this summer.