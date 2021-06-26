Newcastle United to beat several clubs to the signing of starlet after Arsenal release

It can often take a few years to figure out if a club have made a mistake by releasing a young talent, and Newcastle United may have found themselves a gem.

A report from Football Insider has indicated that they are expected to beat a host of clubs to the signing for Shaun Mavididi, a highly-rated youngster who was released by Arsenal.

They go on to say that the youngster was on trial with The Magpies earlier in the year so this has been in the works for a while, and he’s expected to sign a scholarship deal which will be converted into a professional deal when he turns 17.

Initially he will link up with the academy sides but there is a hope that he can start to push towards a senior role, while the surname will be familiar to some people as his older brother Stephy Mavididi now plays for Montpellier after coming through the youth set-up at Arsenal.

If Shaun can become as good as his brother then this would be a great pickup from Newcastle, and he’s a name for the fans to keep an eye on over the next few years.