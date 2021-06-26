With speculation continuing to surround Harry Kane and the vacant Tottenham manager’s role, the London-based outfit could be due for a summer of major upheaval beyond the European Championship.

Linked to the Spurs hotseat, ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has reportedly outlined his main target for the window should he be offered the position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to Football Insider, former Liverpool star Conor Coady has been identified as the 44-year-old’s ideal first signing.

With Director of Football Fabio Paratici said to be keen on bringing in the Portuguese coach, Nuno’s close relationship with the Wolves defender could be key to arranging the potential transfer.

The player’s long-term contract – not set to expire until the summer of 2025 – could be a significant stumbling block, however, potentially raising the centre-half’s asking price well beyond the £22.5m valuation stated by Transfermarkt.

That being said, considering Toby Alderweireld’s age and Davinson Sanchez’s inconsistency, it may very well be a move worth throwing money at, particularly if Spurs would be set to benefit from the Coady’s leadership for the foreseeable future.