Photo: Midfielder sends a farewell message to Chelsea and the fans after completing permanent exit

It’s always horrible to see a talented player lose the best years of their career to some gruesome injuries, and Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel really did have the worst luck when it came to injuries.

He looked like he was going to be a star when he arrived at Stamford Bridge in in 2013 but several seasons were lost to injuries, and it resulted in several loan spells when he had to go out and play games in a bid to recover his fitness.

It’s recently been confirmed by Dutch giants PSV that he’s signed for them on a permanent basis, and he issued a heartfelt message to Chelsea and the fans for standing by him during those tough times when he was out:

(????)???? ????! ?? No more loans. Marco van Ginkel is officially ??! ?#VooruitMarco pic.twitter.com/lHJhiqqRtK — PSV (@PSV) June 18, 2021