Pundit believes he knows why Harry Kane isn’t firing for England

Ex-Premier League goalkeeper turned footballing pundit Paul Robinson has given a worrying assessment of Tottenham Hotspur and England star Harry Kane.

Currently away on international duty with England, star striker Kane continues to see his long-term domestic future speculated.

The backend of last season saw the English talisman go semi-public during an interview with Gary Neville, detailing his desire to move on from Tottenham Hotspur.

READ MORE: Aston Villa poised to table fresh bid for Arsenal star after £25m opening offer rejected

However, seemingly reluctant to see his prized asset depart, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy appears hesitant to sanction a sale.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Sky Sports that title holders Manchester City had launched a stunning £100m bid – however, it appears Levy has no interest in accepting such approaches.

Despite helping the Three Lions qualify out of their Euros 2020 group to set up a nerve-wracking Last 16 tie against Germany, Kane has endured a tough run of form.

Goalless and seemingly a shadow of his former self, Robinson, who spoke exclusively to Football Insider, believes the striker’s uncertain future is impacting his on-field performances.

“I thought Kane was a lot better against Czech Republic,” Robinson said. “It looks to me as if he is playing with a heavy head at the moment though. He seems to have a lot on his shoulders…it’s unbelievable.

“We have seen him play carefree. We know what he can do when he is bang at it. He is such a talented player.

“This is maybe the first time he has been questioned for not playing as well as we know he can.

“It wasn’t for a lack of effort on Tuesday. It was definitely a step in the right direction.

“Gareth Southgate left him on for the full 90 because he knows a goal would have lifted a burden off his shoulders.

“In all honesty, he has not been the same player since he made it public he wants to leave Spurs. I think he was badly advised in regards to the timing of it all. From then on he has not been the same player.”