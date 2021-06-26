Real Madrid make significant decision over PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have ruled our the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Cadena Ser.

Mbappe is widely regarded one of the best players on the planet, despite being just 22-years-old.

The Frenchman is a future Ballon D’Or winner, few have any doubts about that, but the only question mark is over who he will be playing his football with long-term.

His PSG contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, which as you’d expect, has sparked plenty of speculation over his future at the Parc des Princes.

READ MORE: Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez teases sensational Kylian Mbappe transfer with message to supporters

As reported by Cadena Ser, Real Madrid have been the side most heavily linked with Mbappe, with a move this summer having previously been mooted as a possibility.

However, the report claims that Real Madrid have now accepted it will be nigh on impossible to prise Mbappe away from Paris.

Real Madrid are not thought to have much confidence in their ability to match PSG’s contract proposals, and as a result, could be set to throw in the towel.

If there’s a desire from Mbappe’s side to leave PSG, the situation may change, but for now, at least so Cadena Ser claim, Real Madrid have lost hope.

They have, for now, decided to exit the race.

Click here for more of the latest Real Madrid news