These fans want Chelsea to “show some ambition” by including ace in swap deal for £100m-rated star

Every summer comes with a host of rumours about potential swap transfers, but they still don’t really happen as often as you might think.

That could change over the next few years as teams don’t have as much money to spend, so it’s always worth exploring a potential swap for both sides as they look to freshen up their squads.

It’s hard to tell what’s going to happen with Jack Grealish this summer as there are plenty of rumours going around, but nothing really feels like it’s close and you wouldn’t rule out the prospect of him staying at Villa.

There have been links to Chelsea this summer, and a potential swap deal could actually make sense as stories have emerged to suggest that Villa hope to sign Tammy Abraham:

It must be pointed out that Grealish is a far superior player so any swap deal would require Chelsea to pay a hefty fee as well as he’s valued at £100m, but there are plenty of the fans who want to see them at least ask the question:

