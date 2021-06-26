Every summer comes with a host of rumours about potential swap transfers, but they still don’t really happen as often as you might think.

That could change over the next few years as teams don’t have as much money to spend, so it’s always worth exploring a potential swap for both sides as they look to freshen up their squads.

It’s hard to tell what’s going to happen with Jack Grealish this summer as there are plenty of rumours going around, but nothing really feels like it’s close and you wouldn’t rule out the prospect of him staying at Villa.

There have been links to Chelsea this summer, and a potential swap deal could actually make sense as stories have emerged to suggest that Villa hope to sign Tammy Abraham:

Aston Villa preparing big-money offer for Chelsea star Tammy Abraham | @TomHopkinsonhttps://t.co/1l5qYMnHIR pic.twitter.com/rhFQCezDf1 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 26, 2021

It must be pointed out that Grealish is a far superior player so any swap deal would require Chelsea to pay a hefty fee as well as he’s valued at £100m, but there are plenty of the fans who want to see them at least ask the question:

Villa want Tammy Abraham for £40m, that’s great value for him, but if Chelsea really wanna show some ambition, then you get Jack Grealish involved in the deal somehow. Tammy alongside £40m – £50m should be more then enough. — Ben???? (@RealBenCFC) June 26, 2021

Tammy+ 50m for Grealish would be enough https://t.co/vDc0RoP5gG — #MarinaOut ?? (@Sayem_10) June 26, 2021

£60m + Tammy for Grealish.

Ziyech loan + £35m buy option to AC Milan. Get it done @ChelseaFC https://t.co/uYlf3gcMb7 — Myth ?? (@CFCMyth) June 26, 2021

Tammy and £50m for Grealish #CFC £80m on Rice let’s do it — Champions of Europe ?? (@ThankYouKai) June 23, 2021